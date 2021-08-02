Olympics-Shooting-Quiquampoix of France wins 25m rapid fire pistol gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.
Cuba's Leuris Pupo won the silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Cuba
- Tokyo Olympics
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October
ED probe into news portal's funding shows 'violation' of FDI policy, China connection
Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China
China reports first death due to Monkey B virus
ED probe into news portal's funding shows 'violation' of FDI policy, China connection