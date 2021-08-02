Shaik Darvesh Sahib appointed new head of Prisons

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (PTI): Senior IPS officer Shaik Darvesh Sahib has been appointed as the new head of Prisons and Correctional Services, replacing DGP Rishi Raj Singh, who retired from service recently.

The1990 batch officer of the Kerala cadre was serving as the Director of the Kerala Police Academy.

Saheb is transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Prisons vice Rishi Raj Sing retired, V P Joy, Chief Secretary, said in a government order.

The officer had earlier served as an ADGP in the Vigilance Department and also as ADGP (Crimes).PTI LGK SS PTI PTI