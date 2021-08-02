More than 49.64 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date. "More than 49.64 crore (49,64,98,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline," read the official release by the ministry.

The Union Ministry added that more than 3.14 crore (3,14,34,654) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 crores. Cumulatively, 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,99,690 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,08,57,467 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,946 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35 per cent. India has reported 40,134 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since thirty-six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)