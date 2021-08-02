Left Menu

More than 49.64 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:02 IST
More than 49.64 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date. "More than 49.64 crore (49,64,98,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline," read the official release by the ministry.

The Union Ministry added that more than 3.14 crore (3,14,34,654) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 crores. Cumulatively, 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,99,690 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,08,57,467 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,946 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35 per cent. India has reported 40,134 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since thirty-six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021