Members of Charai tribe return to Tripura

Members of the Charai tribe, who had fled from Damcherra in North Tripura district to neighbouring Karimganj in Assam following a clash with displaced Brus from Mizoram have started returning home, an official said on Monday.At least 269 tribals who fled to neighbouring Assam returned last evening and are now sheltered in a school and provided with food and medical assistance...

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Charai tribe, who had fled from Damcherra in North Tripura district to neighbouring Karimganj in Assam following a clash with displaced Brus from Mizoram have started returning home, an official said on Monday.

''At least 269 tribals who fled to neighbouring Assam returned last evening and are now sheltered in a school and provided with food and medical assistance... They would continue to stay in the school until their houses are repaired'', Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Panisagar, Rajat Pant told PTI.

Some more tribals are staying with their relatives in Assam and they have also agreed to come back after spending some time with their relatives, the SDM said.

Thirteen people were injured in a clash between Brus and local tribals near Casco Bru camp in North Tripura district on July 26, following which 640 Charais fled to Manikban hamlet in Patharkandi in Karimganj district of Assam.

Panisagar MLA Binoy Bhushan Das accompanied by officials visited Manikban on Saturday to convince the Charais to return to their homes, North Tripura, Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

He said that state and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area where the clash had taken place and the situation is completely peaceful.

Over 30,000 Brus, who have been living in Tripura since 1997, are now permanently settled in the state and a tripartite agreement was signed to this effect on January 16, 2020.

The Brus have been living in relief camps in Tripura after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes with Mizos.

Their rehabilitation process started earlier this year and many of them were settled in different parts of Tripura. The migrants have urged the state government to provide them security during the resettlement process.

