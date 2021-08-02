Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
UP CM Yogi Adityanath receiving his second dose of vaccine. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Adityanath after receiving his second jab tweeted, "I am happy to receive my second dose of an Indian-made vaccine and under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the vaccine (Suraksha kavach) is provided to everyone free of cost."

The vaccine is a must and everyone should take it when their turn comes to defeat the corona and to make India win, he added. Earlier, on April 5, Adityanath had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.

Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date and more than 47,22,23,639 people were vaccinated in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

