Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Adityanath after receiving his second jab tweeted, "I am happy to receive my second dose of an Indian-made vaccine and under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the vaccine (Suraksha kavach) is provided to everyone free of cost."
The vaccine is a must and everyone should take it when their turn comes to defeat the corona and to make India win, he added. Earlier, on April 5, Adityanath had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.
Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date and more than 47,22,23,639 people were vaccinated in the country. (ANI)
