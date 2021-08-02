Left Menu

Make the rules simple, Heathrow CEO tells Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The boss of London's Heathrow Airport told the British government on Monday to make travel rules simple and called for restrictions on travellers from France to be eased. "We just need to keep it simple," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky when asked about reports that Britain might warn tourists against travel to Spain.

Holland-Kaye said the green list of countries should be expanded.

