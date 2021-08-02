Left Menu

North-east Delhi violence: HC issues notice to police on bail plea of Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a case relating to north-east Delhi violence.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a case relating to north-east Delhi violence. Tahir Hussain has moved his bail plea in a matter pertaining to violence in the Dayalpur area.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar asked Delhi Police to file a reply to the bail application and send the matter to another bench, which is already dealing with various other pleas of Hussain. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur along with lawyer Rizwan appeared for Hussain in the matter and urged the court to send the petition to the same bench which is already dealing with bail application of Tahir Hussain. Delhi Police has registered a case against Hussain and other accused under the offences punishable under Sections 147/148/149/427/436/120-B IPC at Police Station Dayalpur, Delhi.

Apart from this matter, Hussain has been named as an accused in other 10 FIRs filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges being probed by Enforcement Directorate. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

