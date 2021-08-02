Russia reports 23,508 new COVID-19 cases, 785 deaths
Russia on Monday reported 23,508 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,330 in Moscow, taking the total number of cases to 6,312,185 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus also confirmed 785 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
