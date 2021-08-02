Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Liu wins men's rings gold medal
Liu Yang of China won the gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
You Hao, also from China, won silver and Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias took the bronze.
