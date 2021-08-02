Left Menu

MP govt acts against online game firm after teen ends life on losing Rs 40k

The Madhya Pradesh government has filed a police case against the developers of an online game after a 13-year-old boy killed himself in Chhatarpur district last week over monetary loss, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.The teen boy, a Class VI student who ended his life last Friday, had left behind a suicide note in which he stated that he was taking this extreme step after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game called Free Fire, police had said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:38 IST
MP govt acts against online game firm after teen ends life on losing Rs 40k
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has filed a police case against the developers of an online game after a 13-year-old boy killed himself in Chhatarpur district last week over monetary loss, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

The teen boy, a Class VI student who ended his life last Friday, had left behind a suicide note in which he stated that he was taking this extreme step after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game called 'Free Fire', police had said. ''A sad incident took place over the Free Fire game in Chhatarpur. A FIR has been registered against the company which developed this game. Superintendents of police across the state have been directed to take action against the developers of such addictive games, which are disorientating the young generation and playing with their lives. We have sought the state Law department's opinion to initiate legal action against such companies,'' Mishra told reporters.

Rajesh Banjare, in charge of Civil Lines police station in Chhatarpur, said on Monday that an FIR under section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the company that developed 'Free Fire' and the help of the cyber cell was being taken to zero in on monetary transactions in the case. The child who ended his life, in his suicide note, had sought forgiveness from his mother for withdrawing Rs 40,000 from her UPI account and losing it in 'Free Fire' sessions, police had said. Incidentally, a 12-year-old boy had ended his life in Dhana in Sagar district in January after his father took away his mobile phone over the former's addiction to the 'Free Fire' game.

Free Fire is a shooter-survival game based on the 'last man standing' concept in which players have to search for weapons to eliminate other participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021