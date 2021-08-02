Left Menu

Jumbo released from elephant shelter

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:40 IST
Image Credit: ANI
After more than two months in captivity, wild elephant, 'Rivaldo', was on Monday released from the kraal (elephant shelter) near Chikkala anti-poaching camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district.

Rivaldo, found with injuries on its trunk and moving around in Vazhathottam village for the last nine years, was put in the shelter in the first week of May, after many futile attempts to capture it.

Necessary treatment was provided as directed by the Madras High Court, following appeals by wildlife activists till the elephant's recovery.

The camp area, 40 KM from the village, has no human habitation nearby and entire operation was monitored by Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests, Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu, along with Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Neeraj, which commenced at 3 AM, official sources said.

With natural water sources nearby, the jumbo, which is quite healthy and normal, started playing with mud, the moment it was released, they said.

Supriya Sahu commended the flawless and immaculate operation and thanked everyone right from the mahout to Field Director and MTR Deputy Director Shrikant in helming transportation and release operation, according to the sources.

