Woman trampled to death by tusker in Odisha forest

A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the Tiakati forest in Badampahad range of the Rairangpur forest division, they said.

Sukhi Baskey went to the forest to collect mushrooms when the tusker attacked her, Range Officer Ramakanta Majhi said.

The woman died on the spot, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

