Olympics-Cycling-China win the gold medal in women's team sprint
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:45 IST
China won the gold medal in the Olympic women's team sprint at the Izu Velodrome on Monday, beating Germany in the final.
Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze. (Shiho Tanaka)
