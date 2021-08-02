Disruption of House not right method of protest, says BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty expressed discontent at the parliament not being allowed to function and said that it is not good to regularly stall the proceedings of the Parliament in a democratic country like ours. The MP told ANI that the Government has an equal role in ensuring that the House functions properly and it should speak to the opposition, take them into confidence and make the House run constructively.

Mohanty expressed anguish at the way Lok Sabha has been functioning for the last two weeks and said, "It is our duty and responsibility to run the house constructively and properly and raise the voice of the people." He further said, "Our constitution gives us the right to protest and if the opposition feels that something is going wrong, then they have the right to protest. But there must be a proper method to protest. You know that parliament functions for very few days in a year and we have to hold debates on a number of issues for the whole country. We are the voice of the common people in Parliament. After making full preparations, we come to the Parliament to raise the voice of the people. But if the House does not function well, then it will not benefit anyone."

"I am neither speaking against the government nor against the opposition. We also want that farmers should get justice, but for that, it is necessary that there should be a debate in the House. We also want to raise questions on Pegasus, but if the house doesn't function, then what should we do," Mohanty told ANI. He added that the Lok Sabha speaker is trying his best that the house runs smoothly, but it is the responsibility of both the government and the opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lower House.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has been disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. (ANI)

