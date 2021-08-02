Maha: 2 families clash over land in Latur, 1 injured in firing

A 35-year-old man was injured in firing in connection with a land dispute in Udgir tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Nagalgaon when the families of Shivaji Patil and Ramesh Gudsure clashed over a plot of land, an Udgir Rural police station official said.

''Gudsure sustained a bullet injury to his waist in the clash and has been hospitalised. Shivaji Patil has been arrested for attempt to murder. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

