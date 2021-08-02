Left Menu

Shah trying to find solution to Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation at the Assam-Mizoram border and find a solution to the dispute.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation at the Assam-Mizoram border and find a solution to the dispute. Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between two states.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," said Governor of Mizoram on border tension with Assam. According to the sources, he will meet Home Minister in the evening.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday had met Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as part of the Centre's effort to de-escalate the border conflict. On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

