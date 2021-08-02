Man held with morphine worth Rs 1.25 cr in UP's Barabanki

The police have arrested a man here with morphine worth Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Irfan, a cattle smuggler, near Ahmadpur here on Sunday with 1.26 kilogram morphine, Superintendent of Police, Yamana Prasad said.

The recovered morphine is worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Zaidpur police station, he said, adding the accused is among the top ten listed criminals in the area.

Over half of dozen cases related to cow slaughter and cattle smuggling are lodged against the accused, police said.

