Man held with morphine worth Rs 1.25 cr in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:00 IST
Man held with morphine worth Rs 1.25 cr in UP's Barabanki
The police have arrested a man here with morphine worth Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Irfan, a cattle smuggler, near Ahmadpur here on Sunday with 1.26 kilogram morphine, Superintendent of Police, Yamana Prasad said.

The recovered morphine is worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Zaidpur police station, he said, adding the accused is among the top ten listed criminals in the area.

Over half of dozen cases related to cow slaughter and cattle smuggling are lodged against the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

