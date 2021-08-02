Left Menu

Guj: 6 held for assaulting, tonsuring widow, man over affair

Four men and two women were arrested in Gujarats Sabarkantha district for allegedly tonsuring a 30-year-old widow after accusing her of being in a relationship with a married man, police said on Monday.The incident took place in Sancheri village near Himmatnagar town, some 116 kilometres from here, on July 30 and the six accused were held on August 1, a day after an FIR was registered, Sub Inspector PP Jani of Gambhoi police station said.

Four men and two women were arrested in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district for allegedly tonsuring a 30-year-old widow after accusing her of being in a relationship with a married man, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sancheri village near Himmatnagar town, some 116 kilometres from here, on July 30 and the six accused were held on August 1, a day after an FIR was registered, Sub Inspector PP Jani of Gambhoi police station said. ''Vadansinh Chauhan, Rajuji Chauhan, Kalusinh Chauhan, Rakeshsinh Chauhan, Surekha Chauhan and Sonal Chauhan were arrested for assaulting a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and rioting. They had accused the victim of having an affair with a married man who has four children,'' Jani said.

The victim, in her complaint, said a man who she knew and was married to the sister of the one of the accused, had offered her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning after some bank related work on July 30.

Four of the accused stopped them near Raigadh village and beat them up, and later took the duo to Sancheri where all six accused hit them and tonsured the widow as well as the man who had offered her a lift, police said quoting the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

