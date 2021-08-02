Left Menu

Bona-fide residents of Rajasthan eligible for ex-servicemen quota in jobs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:04 IST
  Country:
  • India

Reservation for ex-servicemen in jobs will be applicable to only those who are bona-fide residents of Rajasthan, according to amended rules.

The Rajasthan government has amended the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-servicemen) Rules, 1988 which have come into effect from July 1, 2021, according to a notification of the department of personnel released on Monday.

According to the new rules, person settled in Rajasthan would mean the person who is a bona-fide resident of the state.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 309 of the Constitution, the Governor of Rajasthan has made the amendment in the rules.

The rules will now be called Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-servicemen) (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

