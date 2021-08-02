Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S.'s Carey wins women's floor gold medal
Updated: 02-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:12 IST
Jade Carey of the United States won the gold medal in the women's floor at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Italy's Vanessa Ferrari won silver while Japan's Mai Murakami and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova both took the bronze, with identical scores.s
