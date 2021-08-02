Left Menu

Nikol Pashinyan confirmed in new term as Armenia's prime minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:28 IST
Nikol Pashinyan confirmed in new term as Armenia's prime minister
  • Country:
  • Russia

Armenia's president appointed Nikol Pashinyan for a second spell as prime minister on Monday following a June parliamentary election that was won by Pashinyan's party, Interfax news agency reported. Pashinyan had, as prime minister, called an early election to try to end a political crisis that began when ethnic Armenian forces ceded territory to Azerbaijan in and around the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region in six weeks of fighting last year.

Pashinyan's opponents blamed him for the military defeat and he faced large street protests, but his Civil Contract party won more than 50% of votes in the election. Pashinyan, 46, has 15 days to form a government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021