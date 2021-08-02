Left Menu

Young, married woman found hanging at home in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:32 IST
A married woman was found hanging at her house in Ughadpur Bhatpura village in Dostpur area here on Monday, police said.

Shital Sharma (22) was found hanging in her room in the morning, Dostpur police station SHO Satyendra Singh said. Police later reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The woman got married on May 2 this year, the SHO said.

On whether it was a suicide or murder, the SHO said a probe is underway in the matter and nothing could be ascertained yet.

The post-mortem report is also awaited.

The police has not yet received any complaint from the victim's family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

