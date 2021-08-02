Reliance Foundation, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to provide 3 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines for underprivileged communities

In a major outreach scheme to protect Mumbai's vulnerable communities, Reliance Foundation through 'Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital' will collaborate with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses to communities across 50 locations in Mumbai. According to an official statement of Reliance, this free vaccination drive aims to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamatipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup.

"Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital is deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit to conduct the vaccination drive across the selected locations of Mumbai, while MCGM and BEST will provide infrastructure and logistics support for the drive. This initiative builds on Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's regular health outreach initiatives in Mumbai, which address primary and preventive healthcare needs of vulnerable populations through mobile medical vans and static medical units," the company said. This vaccination programme will be carried out over the next three months and is part of Reliance Foundation's Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative, which will also provide vaccination for underprivileged communities around the country over the next few months.

Speaking about the drive, Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, "Reliance Foundation has stood by the nation at every step of this relentless fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian hasaccess to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again." (ANI)

