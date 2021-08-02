Left Menu

NHAI's total borrowing rises to Rs 3.06 lakh crore in March 2021

Further, there are 240 cases pending before the courts wherein Rs 21,601 crore is involved, he added.Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the Centre has not notified green tax on older vehicles. have imposed higher rates of tax on older vehicles, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:47 IST
NHAI's total borrowing rises to Rs 3.06 lakh crore in March 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The total borrowing of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased to Rs 3,06,704 crore in March 2021 from Rs 74,742 crore in March 2017, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Since 2017, NHAI has availed external borrowing to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

The minister informed that the amount of interest paid by NHAI in 2020-21 was Rs 18,840 crore. He also said that as of date, there are 140 arbitration cases pending before various arbitral tribunals, wherein an amount of Rs 91,875.70 crore of the contractors/ concessionaires claims and Rs 44,600 crore of NHAI's counterclaims is involved for adjudication. Further, there are 240 cases pending before the courts wherein Rs 21,601 crore is involved, he added.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the Centre has not notified green tax on older vehicles. However, state/UT governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. have imposed higher rates of tax on older vehicles, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021