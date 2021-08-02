SC orders immediate inclusion of Paralympian shooter for Tokyo Paralympics
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Monday ordered Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to immediately include the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant for the upcoming Tokyo games.
In an urgent hearing, a bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed the PCI to sent the Arjuna awardee shooter to take part in the sporting event.
The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter, that August 2 was the last day for the selection and three shooters can be sent together.
The Central government said it had no objection to such orders as the team selection has to be done by the committee and the government would be happy if medals increase.
Tokyo Paralympics is starting from August 24 and the shooter was aggrieved due to his non-selection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Sharma commences shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
County Select XI vs Indians: Rohit Sharma wins toss, decides to bat
County Select XI vs Indians: Rohit and boys wear black armbands in Yashpal Sharma's honour
HC asks PCI to take instructions on 5-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Sharma’s plea over non-selection for Tokyo games
India recognised earlier too for its vaccine-manufacturing capacity: Anand Sharma