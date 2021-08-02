Left Menu

HC expects street vendors to get vaccinated proactively to avoid third wave of COVID-19

It is also expected that street vendors will also take pro-active steps to get vaccinated so that we can avoid the third wave and the NCT of Delhi is not faced with a surge as faced recently, Justice Rekha Palli said.The court made it clear that it was not asking the Delhi government to allow all weekly markets to operate and the authorities shall consider the issue and then take a decision.

The Delhi High Court Monday said it is expected that street vendors will take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that the third wave of COVID-19 could be avoided and the national capital is not faced with a surge as witnessed recently.

The high court also asked Delhi government to consider in the right perspective the issue of allowing more weekly markets to operate as there is a stratum of society that only purchases things from these markets since they cannot afford other shops.

Presently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Delhi government has allowed weekly markets to open but only with 50 percent of vendors and one market in each municipal zone.

"It is expected that DDMA will consider this aspect in its right perspective. It is also expected that street vendors will also take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that we can avoid the third wave and the NCT of Delhi is not faced with a surge as faced recently," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court made it clear that it was not asking the Delhi government to allow all weekly markets to operate and the authorities shall consider the issue and then make a decision. It also observed that the government can put conditions so that there is no crowding at these markets.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and asked it to file a reply to the petition by Saptahik Patri Bazar Association which has challenged the authorities' decision to open malls and markets but not weekly markets.

Advocate Rajat Wadhwa, representing the association, said restrictions on other activities were relaxed on June 13 and these vendors who belong to the poorest of the poor class are suffering.

When the court said the opening of these markets would lead to an increase in-crowd, the counsel said if only one weekly market is allowed to be open in a municipal zone, there will be more crowd because there are people who buy goods only from these markets.

Delhi government counsel Satyakam submitted that suddenly a spike has been seen in COVID-19 cases here and while the daily average was 45-49 cases, 85 cases were recorded yesterday.

He assured the court that the authorities will consider the issue and inform it.

