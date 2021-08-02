Spurious pesticide manufacturing unit busted in Delhi, 2 held

The Delhi Police have busted a spurious pesticide manufacturing plant in the national capital's Mundka area and arrested two men, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused, Mohan Lal and Aman, had rented two godowns at Hiran Kudna village two months ago for manufacturing the fake pesticides. They had made an initial investment of Rs 9 lakh, they said.

A complaint was received from the representative of a pesticide manufacturing company alleging that someone was infringing the firm's trademark by producing spurious products in its name, the police said.

A raid was conducted on July 30 and a large quantity of spurious material bearing the names of several companies was found stacked at the manufacturing plant in Mundka, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said Mohan Lal, Aman, Vijay, and Rajender were engaged in manufacturing and selling spurious pesticides and fungicides with the branding of different companies. They also used to sell seeds of different crops treated with these fake pesticides.

Fake raw material found at the plant and machinery used for manufacturing these spurious products was seized, he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that Mohan Lal's son-in-law Naveen runs a pesticide shop in Indra Market, Tis Hazari road. Aman also ran a pesticide shop in the same market, Singh said.

Vijay, who hails from Punjab's Bhatinda, is also a supplier of spurious pesticides. His associate Rajender is a resident of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. The two are major stakeholders in this business, he said. ''Vijay came in contact with Mohan Lal in Indra Market here. Lal's candle business was not going well so he started doing business with Vijay. Aman was also roped in by him as his pesticide shop was not doing much business,'' the DCP said.

According to the deal between the accused, Vijay was responsible for supply, Rajender was tasked with packaging and arranging infrastructure while Mohan Lal and Aman looked after production.

Police said they are looking for Vijay and Rajender and further investigation into the case is underway.

