Iran says will respond firmly to any threat amid tension over attack on Israeli-managed tanker
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has no hesitation in protecting its security and national interests and will respond promptly and strongly to any possible adventure," state television quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.
It said Khatibzadeh "strongly regretted the baseless accusations made by the British Foreign Secretary against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were repeated by the U.S. Secretary of State in the same context and contained contradictory, false and provocative accusations". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse
Health News Roundup: Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals; Olympics-Competitors in athletes' village infected with COVID-19 and more
Iran insists prisoner swap deal was agreed with U.S., says ready to proceed 'today'
U.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies for COVID deaths
U.S. senators drop tax enforcement from bipartisan infrastructure bill -Portman