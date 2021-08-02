Belarusian athlete plans to fly to Poland in coming days -Polish deputy minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, currently in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, has applied for a humanitarian visa and is planning to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister told Reuters on Monday.
"According to her decision..., she is planning to come to Poland in the days to come," Marcin Przydacz said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Belarusian
- Marcin Przydacz
- Poland
- Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Swimming-Six Polish swimmers sent home from Japan after admin blunder; Olympics-IOC approves ski mountaineering for 2026 Winter Games and more
Olympics-Swimming-Six Polish swimmers sent home from Japan after admin blunder
Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU's court ruling
Olympics-Table Tennis-Polish Paralympian wins; Czech tests COVID-positive
Olympics-Table Tennis-Polish Paralympian Partyka cruises into second round