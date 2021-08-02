Belarusian athlete plans to fly to Poland in coming days -Polish deputy minister

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, currently in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, has applied for a humanitarian visa and is planning to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister told Reuters on Monday.

"According to her decision..., she is planning to come to Poland in the days to come," Marcin Przydacz said.

