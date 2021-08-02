Former diplomat Venu Rajamony joins O P Jindal Global University as professor

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:37 IST
Former diplomat Venu Rajamony has joined O P Jindal Global University as a Professor of Diplomatic Practice.

A career diplomat with 34 years of experience and former journalist, Rajamony was Ambassador of India to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020.

''I am delighted to join the O P Jindal Global University (JGU), which has been declared an institution of eminence by the government of India,” he said. The university is based in Haryana's Sonipat.

''The JGU has a major role to play in nurturing talent that can take India into the ranks of leading nations of the world, and I intend to contribute my utmost to this effort,” Rajamony told PTI.

He was also Permanent Representative of India to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Hague, and responsible for India's relations with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). Rajamony holds an LLB degree from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, MA in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Certificate in Chinese Language from the University of Hong Kong.

He held the office of Press Secretary to the president from 2012 to 2017 when Pranab Mukherjee was in office.

His other assignments included in the Indian Missions in Washington DC, Geneva, Beijing and Hong Kong as well as in the Ministry of External affairs, New Delhi.

