PMO official resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:44 IST
A senior bureaucrat in the Prime Minister's Office, Amarjeet Sinha, has resigned from his post, sources said on Monday.

A retired IAS officer, Sinha was an advisor in the PMO and handled projects related to the social sector.

A Bihar-cadre IAS officer of 1983 batch, Sinha had superannuated as the rural development secretary in 2019 and was then appointed to the PMO.

He is the second top officer to quit the PMO in recent months after former cabinet secretary P K Sinha, who worked there as principal advisor, resigned in March.

