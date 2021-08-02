Left Menu

Life term for main accused in Bengal hooch tragedy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:06 IST
A court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Khora Badshah, the main accused in 2011 hooch tragedy that claimed 172 lives.

Badshah, alias Nur Islam Fakir, was convicted of murder by the Alipore district sessions court.

The additional district judge ordered that Badshah will undergo imprisonment until death.

He was also found guilty of poisoning people and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

Both the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.

At least 172 people died and many others suffered permanent disability like blindness at Magrahat, Usthi and Mandirbazar in South 24 Parganas district on December 14, 2011 after consuming spurious liquor at hooch dens run by Badshah, the prosecution submitted before the court.

Badshah claimed that he was innocent and that he did not run any such business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

