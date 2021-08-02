Poland issues humanitarian visa to Belarusian athlete, says deputy minister

Poland has issued a humanitarian visa to Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Monday.

"I can confirm that we have issued a humanitarian visa. I can confirm that we will provide all necessary support in Poland if she wishes to use it," he told Reuters by telephone.

