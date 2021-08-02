Left Menu

Belarus government trying to humiliate athlete Tsimanouskaya, US envoy says

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:07 IST
Poland and Japan have helped the Belarusian athlete Krystina Tsimanouskaya evade attempts by President Alexander Lukashenko's government to humiliate and discredit her, the United States ambassador to Belarus said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya walked into the Polish embassy a day after she said she was taken to a Tokyo airport against her wishes to board a flight back home.

"Thanks to the quick action of Japanese and Polish authorities, Tsimanouskaya is able to evade the attempts of the Lukashenko regime to discredit and humiliate this #Tokyo2020 athlete for expressing her views," Julie Fisher said in a tweet.

