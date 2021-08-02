Olympics-Wrestling-Cuba's Lopez wins Greco-Roman super heavyweight gold
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Cuba's Mijain Lopez won gold in the men's Greco-Roman super heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Georgian Iakobi Kajaia took the silver medal while Turkey's Riza Kayaalp and Sergei Semenov of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Cuba
- Greco-Roman
- Tokyo Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Turkey criticises European court's ruling on headscarf ban
Turkey detains 133 migrants near Iranian border in two days -officials
Pope Francis calls for peace, dialogue in Cuba
Turkey detains nearly 1,500 migrants near Iranian border - officials