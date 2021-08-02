Left Menu

Olympics-Wrestling-Cuba's Lopez wins Greco-Roman super heavyweight gold

Updated: 02-08-2021
Cuba's Mijain Lopez won gold in the men's Greco-Roman super heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Georgian Iakobi Kajaia took the silver medal while Turkey's Riza Kayaalp and Sergei Semenov of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed the bronze medals.

