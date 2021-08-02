Wreath laying ceremony organised for martyrs

Chief of Staff Headquarters, Western Command and Colonel of Madras Regiment, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Monday paid homage to the martyrs of the Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Singh, on his maiden visit to the Regiment in nearby Wellington, laid wreath and paid respect to the martyrs at a solemn ceremony, an official release said.

