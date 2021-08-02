Powerloom worker drowns in lake in Maha's Bhiwandi town

A 26-year-old power loom worker drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Monday.

An official of the Bhoiwada police station said the worker, Altamash Shaikh, a resident of Kondajiwadi, had gone for a swim alone and drowned in the lake on Sunday afternoon.

A case of accidental death has been since registered and his body sent for a postmortem, he said.

