Powerloom worker drowns in lake in Maha's Bhiwandi town
A 26-year-old power loom worker drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Monday.
An official of the Bhoiwada police station said the worker, Altamash Shaikh, a resident of Kondajiwadi, had gone for a swim alone and drowned in the lake on Sunday afternoon.
A case of accidental death has been since registered and his body sent for a postmortem, he said.
