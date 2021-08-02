Left Menu

London summons Iranian ambassador after Oman tanker attack

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:24 IST
Britain summoned Iran's ambassador on Monday after London and the United States both blamed an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in Oman last week on Tehran.

"Minister (James) Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

