Police lathicharge Africans after alleged custodial death

Updated: 02-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:26 IST
Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI): Police on Monday said they had to lathicharge some African nationals staging a demonstration here following the alleged custodial death of one of their fellow countryman.

According to the police, the African was detained for possessing five gms of Ecstasy pills and while in custody he complained of chest pain and cold.

The police said they took the foreigner, who was studying in college, to a hospital where he died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

They said it was not a case of custodial death.

After hearing this, a number of Africans staged the protest in front of the police station where their countryman was detained.

One of the protestors allegedly assaulted a policeman for the incident. This led to the lathicharge, said the police.

Police have said they launched a crackdown on African nationals across the city and raided 65 houses on July 15 before arresting 38 foreigners for overstaying.

Police said they had seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the foreigners.

