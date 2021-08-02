Left Menu

Maha: Forklift operator booked for death of labourer in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:30 IST
A forklift operator was booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district in connection with the death of a labourer in October last year, police said on Monday.

The forklift operator, employed with a logistics firm in Mankoli, had asked two labourers to unload a box, which fell off the carriage and killed one of them, an official said.

''The incident took place on October 3, 2020 and an accidental death case was registered at the time. However, our probe found that the forklift operator asked the two labourers to unload the box despite knowing well that the duo was not trained for it,'' he said.

The official said the forklift operator has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder but not arrested so far.

