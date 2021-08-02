Following are today's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL): Old Supari: Rs 50000 to Rs 52000 model Rs 51500; New Supari: Rs 41000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000; Koka: Rs 30000 to Rs 36000 model Rs 33000; Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty: Rs 21000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 24000; 2nd qlty: Rs 10000 to Rs 14000 model Rs 12000.

