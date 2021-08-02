Indonesia extends mobility restrictions in some areas to Aug. 9
Indonesia will extend its "Level 4" mobility restrictions in some areas until Aug. 9, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.
Ministers would give further details later, he added in a broadcast statement.
