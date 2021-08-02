Left Menu

Fake pesticides manufacturing plant busted by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged production of fake pesticides by a manufacturing plant in the Mundka area, West Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:49 IST
Fake pesticides manufacturing plant busted by Delhi Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged production of fake pesticides by a manufacturing plant in the Mundka area, West Delhi. Acting on a complaint received from Pappu Kumar Sharma, representative of Cheq IP company, the police raided the site and found that fake pesticides were manufactured by a company in the area of village Hiran Kudna under the jurisdiction of Mundka police station.

The police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling fake/spurious pesticides/fungicides of different companies. These persons also sell seeds of different crops treated with these fake pesticides. Delhi Police said that Mohan Lal and Aman have been arrested in the case. The remaining two accused are absconding but efforts are on to nab them.

On interrogation, it is found that Mohan Lal's son-in-law is running a Pesticide Shop in Indra Market, Delhi and another accused Aman also has his Pesticide Shop in the same market and they finally came in contact with Vijay, said the police. The other two accused Vijay and Raju are spurious pesticide suppliers and they have done an initial investment of Rs 9 lacs in this work, informed the police.

The investigation, in this case, is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021