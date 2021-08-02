Fake pesticides manufacturing plant busted by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged production of fake pesticides by a manufacturing plant in the Mundka area, West Delhi. Acting on a complaint received from Pappu Kumar Sharma, representative of Cheq IP company, the police raided the site and found that fake pesticides were manufactured by a company in the area of village Hiran Kudna under the jurisdiction of Mundka police station.

The police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling fake/spurious pesticides/fungicides of different companies. These persons also sell seeds of different crops treated with these fake pesticides. Delhi Police said that Mohan Lal and Aman have been arrested in the case. The remaining two accused are absconding but efforts are on to nab them.

On interrogation, it is found that Mohan Lal's son-in-law is running a Pesticide Shop in Indra Market, Delhi and another accused Aman also has his Pesticide Shop in the same market and they finally came in contact with Vijay, said the police. The other two accused Vijay and Raju are spurious pesticide suppliers and they have done an initial investment of Rs 9 lacs in this work, informed the police.

The investigation, in this case, is underway. (ANI)

