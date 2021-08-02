Maha: IMFL worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Palghar, 2 held

Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 30 lakh being brought into Palghar district illegally was seized at Dundalwadi Naka in Dahanu, police said on Monday.

The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by the Crime Branch following a tip off that liquor was being smuggled in a tempo, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Two people have been held and Talasari police was probing the case further, he added.

