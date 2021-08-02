Left Menu

Maha: IMFL worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Palghar, 2 held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:53 IST
Maha: IMFL worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Palghar, 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 30 lakh being brought into Palghar district illegally was seized at Dundalwadi Naka in Dahanu, police said on Monday.

The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by the Crime Branch following a tip off that liquor was being smuggled in a tempo, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Two people have been held and Talasari police was probing the case further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021