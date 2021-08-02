Left Menu

SC to hear contempt PIL against PM, HM challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner on August 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:13 IST
SC to hear contempt PIL against PM, HM challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief
Rakesh Asthana, the new Delhi Police Commissioner (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner on August 5. The contempt petition was filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma on July 30.

Sharma in his plea argued that Asthana's appointment is in violation of a July 2018 judgment of the top court, which said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should consider those officers for such appointments who have two years of service left. In an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs last week, Rakesh Asthana who was serving as the director-general of the Border Security Force (BSF) was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect for a tenure of one year.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre had in August 2020 taken charge as the Director-General of BSF. "Consequent upon appointment of Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that SS Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order from the Union Home Ministry said.

Asthana was set to retire on July 31. Meanwhile, SS Seswal, Director-General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, BSF after Rakesh Asthana.

In June this year, after the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Balaji Srivastav was given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021