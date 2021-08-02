Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Li wins gold in women's + 87kg class
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China's Li Wenwen won a gold medal in the women's +87 kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The 21-year posted a total of 320kg to set an Olympic record.
Britain's Emily Campbell claimed silver with 283kg and the United States' Sarah Robles took bronze on 282kg.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Britain
- Sarah Robles
- Tokyo Olympics
- United States'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October
Australia investigates Britain's Katie Hopkins over quarantine video
Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China
Britain retains mandatory quarantine for vaccinated travellers from France
China reports first death due to Monkey B virus