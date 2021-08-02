Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Li wins gold in women's + 87kg class

China's Li Wenwen won a gold medal in the women's +87 kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The 21-year posted a total of 320kg to set an Olympic record.

Britain's Emily Campbell claimed silver with 283kg and the United States' Sarah Robles took bronze on 282kg.

