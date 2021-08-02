Left Menu

UK summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack

Britain summoned Irans ambassador to the Foreign Office on Monday after an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East, summoned Mohsen Baharvand in response to the attack on MV Mercer Street on Thursday, which killed a British national and Romanian.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:20 IST
UK summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Office on Monday after an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East, summoned Mohsen Baharvand in response to the attack on MV Mercer Street on Thursday, which killed a British national and Romanian. “Minister Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,'' the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.

The United States, the UK and Israel have alleged that Iran carried out the fatal drone strike on the oil tanker, though Tehran denied involvement in the attack.

Calling it a “unlawful and callous attack,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that his country and its allies planned a coordinated response. The strike on the Mercer Street marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021