World News Roundup: S.Korea says no decision on joint U.S. military drills, but exercises should not create N.Korea tension; Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney and more

S.Korea says no decision on joint U.S. military drills, but exercises should not create N.Korea tension

South Korea said on Monday no decision has been made on its joint military exercises with the United States but they should not create tension, after North Korea warned the South against holding the exercises amid signs of a thaw in relations.

South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but North Korea has long responded with scathing criticism, calling them a rehearsal for war.

Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney

Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to stop the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading. Queensland said it had detected 13 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest one-day rise the state has recorded in a year. The lockdown of Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, was due to end on Tuesday but will now stay in place until late on Sunday.

Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack - TV

Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Tehran has denied any involvement in the attack on Thursday in which two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian - were killed.

Myanmar shadow government condemns army ruler for taking PM role

Members of a shadow government set up by opponents of Myanmar's coup condemned on Monday the country's military ruler for taking on the role of prime minister in a caretaker government and said the move was designed to try to win legitimacy. Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing made the announcement in a speech on Sunday, six months after the army seized power by overthrowing an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city

Taliban fighters pushed deeper into the southern Afghan provincial capital of Lashkargah on Monday and closed in on government buildings, a senior official said, as the insurgents pressed a rapid advance. Heavy fighting was raging close to the National Directorate of Security, the prison and the police headquarters in the main city in Helmand province, the government official said, asking not to be named.

'It means the world': families and friends reunite at UK's Heathrow

Families and friends were overjoyed at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday after a travel rule change meant they could reunite after 18 months of pandemic separation. "Very, very excited. It means the world," said Sue Blake, as she waited to greet her son, daughter-in-law and grandson who had flown in from New York and who she last saw two years ago.

Exclusive-U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will launch a new program to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday. The U.S. State Department was expected to announce the setting-up of the so-called Priority Two refugee program on Monday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Olympics-Belarus athlete granted visa to enter Poland after refusing to go home

A Belarusian athlete in Japan for the Olympic Games took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home with her team. Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has applied for a humanitarian visa and is planning to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, said.

Lebanese army detains man after deadly funeral attack

The Lebanese army said on Monday it had detained a man wanted over an attack on Shi'ite Muslim mourners at a funeral where three people were killed, after the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah demanded the perpetrators be detained. The shooting in Khaldeh, a town south of Beirut where tensions between Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims have long simmered, has prompted leaders to warn against an escalation as Lebanon grapples with political and financial crises.

Thousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees, says State Dept

Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a new program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters exclusively reported on plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets, earlier on Monday.

