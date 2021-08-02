Left Menu

UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, killing woman

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a woman and burning her to death almost seven years ago.

Additional sessions judge (rape and POCSO Act) Nitin Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.

In case the convict, Bechu, alias Balchand, fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve additional prison time of two and a half years, government counsel Munnu Lal Mishra said.

Bechu had on December 23, 2014, forcibly entered the house of the married victim and raped her. As she raised an alarm, he doused her in kerosene and set her alight, Mishra said.

The woman died of severe burns days later, he added.

The counsel said Bechu is currently lodged in the district prison.

According to the court order, out of the total fine, Rs 40,000 will be given to the husband of the deceased.

