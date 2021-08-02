Left Menu

J-K: Civil, military officials review security situation in Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Top security and administration officials on Monday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region at a high-level meeting here, officials said.

The security and intelligence review meeting was chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar and was attended by senior civil, police, paramilitary, army and intelligence officers at the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting sought to achieve enhanced coordination between security, administration and intelligence agencies, he said.

The meeting is significant in the wake of the increasing use of drones by Pakistan to ferry weapons and explosives along the Line of Control and carry out attacks on security establishments in the region.

Lt Gen Kumar appreciated the coordination between the army, security forces and civil administration to maintain peace in the region.

